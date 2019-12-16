Manchester United Transfer News: Angel Gomes hints at possible Red Devils exit

AZ Alkmaar v Manchester United: Group L - UEFA Europa League

Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes is all but certain to leave the club on a free transfer in January after deleting Man United’s name from his Instagram bio. In this day and age, social media posts tend to dictate the mood of a player and what he is about to do next. Gomes has been in contract talks with United for last few months but nothing has been resolved between the two parties.

Gomes, 19 was seen as the next best thing to have come out of United’s great line of academy players, however, he has failed to get any playing time under Ole Gunner Solskjaer. This comes as a major surprise given Solskjaer’s fondness for academy players. Likes of Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams, James Garner, Axel Tuanzebe have regularly featured in matchday squads this season but same can not be said about Angel Gomes.

Gomes has appeared just 4 times this season and was even left out of United's matchday squad for their Europa League clash against AZ Alkmaar. With contract talks hitting a dead-end, Gomes will be free to negotiate with a new club in January and leave Man United on a free transfer next summer.

According to reports, Barcelona and Juventus see the 19-year-old playmaker as the ideal fit for their team and will make a move for him as soon as the January transfer window opens. It is believed that Gomes is finding it difficult to adapt to English football, where he often does not get enough time on the ball to dictate the ball and also his timid physique is a reason for him to be overpowered in games. Thus a move overseas would kickstart his career.

Another youngster who seems to be on the fringes is Tahith Chong who has also failed to seal a regular place in the team this season. Solskjaer thinks that Chong and Gomes are not at the same level as McTominay, Daniel James, Williams, Tuanzebe or Greenwood and the Red Devils manager is not all that concerned even if Gomes and Chong end up leaving the club.