Manchester United Transfer News: Antonio Conte's Inter Milan in advanced talks for Ashley Young

In the grim aftermath of Manchester United's damaging defeat to rivals Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Inter Milan are in advanced talks with the Red Devils over a potential transfer of club captain Ashley Young. The report further states that Antonio Conte is keen on acquiring the services of the Englishman and Young himself is ready to accept the move.

The 34-year-old has just 6 months left on his current contract and has featured in 12 games this season across all competitions.

Young, who joined United back from Aston Villa back in 2011 is currently playing his ninth season for the Red Devils and is one of the club's longest-serving players. Being utilised in virtually every outfield position in times of need, the 34-year-old constantly reinvented himself to go from playing as an offensive player to a defensive one.

Antonio Conte's interest in Young perhaps stems from the fact that he faired well being deployed as a traditional wing-back on either flank. This was the case under both England boss Gareth Southgate as well as current Tottenham Hotspur coach Jose Mourinho. With Inter's lack of options and injuries, Young could serve as a good short-term option for the role, much like someone such as Victor Moses did for the Italian's 2016/17 title-winning Chelsea side.

Any potential departure should it materialise could hurt United massively in retrospect considering their long list of notable injuries in the 2019/20 season. It remains to be seen whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a replacement in line if his captain does indeed swap Manchester for Milan.