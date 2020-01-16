Manchester United Transfer News: Ashley Young’s move to Inter Milan in doubt

Ashley Young’s impending move to Inter Milan is under the danger of falling apart because the Serie A side are close to finalizing a deal for Roma’s Leonardo Spinazzola, the Telegraph reports. This will come as a big blow for the Englishman, who was hoping to secure a move away from Manchester United soon.

The Roma left wing-back is scheduled to have his medicals soon. Inter have reportedly agreed to let forward Matteo Politano join Roma as a part of a swap deal involving Spinazzola. Antonio Conte is desperate to solve the issues on the left side of his defense and believes that Spinazzola could be the answer. Despite the deal, Inter’s Italian manager might still be interested in Young as he attempts to wrestle the Serie A title away from Juventus this season.

Young’s move might depend on the future of Federico Dimarco

The Englishman might still make it to the San Siro, but his move will most certainly depend on the future of Federico Dimarco, Inter’s young left-back. If Conte is willing to let Dimarco, who has drawn interest from Verona, leave on loan, the Italian manager might still require another left-back, and that would pave the way for Young.

Conte wants the Englishman for the second half of this season, as he goes toe to toe with Juventus for the Serie A title. However, the Italian tactician is unimpressed by Manchester United’s refusal to allow their current club captain to leave.

The Red Devils are already thin in vital areas of the squad and have been crippled with injuries this season. As such, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not ready to allow any player to leave before able replacements have been secured. Young, however, is desperate to team up with Conte in Italy and has even turned down Manchester United’s new contract offer in order to clear his path for the move. The Englishman’s current contract will end next summer.

