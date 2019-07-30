Bruno Fernandes inches closer to Red Devils move : Manchester United Transfer News

Sporting Lisbon v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg

What's the news?

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United are edging closer towards a move for Bruno Fernandes. The midfielder has been one of United's top targets in this summer transfer window.

In case you missed it...

Bruno Fernandes has established himself as one of the finest attacking midfielders in Europe after a remarkable 2018/19 season for Sporting CP. The 24-year-old registered 32 goals and 18 assists across all competitions for the club.

Fernandes was scouted by United last season and it was reported that he was close to completing a switch to Old Trafford this summer.

Amid his uncertain future, the Sporting midfielder expressed his desire to play in England by saying:

"I don't care about the transfer market. I've talked about this a lot, I don't need to talk anymore. I already said I would like to play in England. When the club decides [is when it will happen]. I'm not in charge."

However, a few days ago, it was reported that Fernandes is not among the priority targets this summer and the speculation was driven by the Portuguese media to raise the midfielder's market value.

The heart of the matter

Contrary to recent developments, negotiations have continued between Manchester United and Sporting to prise Bruno Fernandes away from Portugal this summer.

According to Di Marzio, United and Sporting have gone a step closer in their advanced talks and a consensus is close to being reached. It was added that the Red Devils previously had a breakthrough in talks with Leicester City for the signature of Harry Maguire.

If the deal is successful, Sampdoria, Fernandes' previous club, is set to earn 10% of the transfer fee received by Sporting from Manchester United.

Advertisement

What's next?

Manchester United are working hard to conclude deals for Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire. Paulo Dybala could dominate the headline with Juventus reportedly ready to offer the Argentine in exchange of Romelu Lukaku.

In the meanwhile, United have travelled to Oslo for their friendly clash against Kristiansund today.