Manchester United Transfer News: Chelsea and PSG interested in signing Dean Henderson this summer

Dean Henderson has been impressive for Sheffield United this season

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have joined a host of clubs who are interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, ESPN sources have claimed.

Red Devils keen on keeping Henderson despite heavy interest from European giants

Henderson has emerged as one of the most sought-after goalkeepers in European football after turning his fortunes around in the course of his loan spell at Sheffield United this season.

The 22-year-old was out of favour at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjær preferred the likes of David de Gea and Sergio Romero between the sticks. The shot-stopper consequently moved to Bramall Lane on a loan deal in the summer of 2018 and helped them secure promotion to the Premier League for the first time since 2007.

The Englishman returned to the Blades for a second season last summer and has since been a revelation in the English top-flight, boasting of the joint-most clean sheets (9) alongside Liverpool's Alisson Becker.

As per the report on ESPN, the Red Devils are keen on keeping Henderson at the club and are presently considering a new and improved contract offer to show him that he is wanted at Manchester. However, the discussions have not put off PSG and Chelsea who are continuing to monitor the goalkeeper ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Blues spent a staggering £71.6 million on Kepa Arrizabalaga back in 2018 but his form has been dipping of late, prompting Frank Lampard to look for reinforcements for the new season. Meanwhile, PSG view Henderson as a long-term investment as they look to evolve their squad by bringing in younger players.

