Manchester United transfer news: Club ready to swoop in for Atletico Madrid star

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
1.12K   //    25 May 2019, 16:24 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to bring Griezmann to England.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to bring Griezmann to England.

What's the news?

Manchester United is set to swoop in and hijack Atletico Madrid star forward Antoine Griezmann's move to the Nou Camp.

In case you didn't know...

French World Cup winning star Antoine Griezmann announced that he would be leaving the Wanda Metropolitana at the end of the season after 5 years with the Madrid side.

The heart of the matter

According to reports from Metro, Manchester United is set to swoop in sign on-demand Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann. The Red Devils are set to undergo one of their major squad overhauls in recent history and have been looking to making a star signing to add to their other additions.

According to the report, Griezmann, who previously had been linked with Manchester United before, had been linked with a move to the Nou Camp is now expected to make the move to Old Trafford after the Blaugrana are having second thoughts on paying the French World Cup winner's £108 million release clause.

The Barcelona players also had voiced their displeasure in adding the Atletico Madrid star to the Barcelona rooster earlier.

With Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez very likely to move out of Old Trafford at the end of the summer transfer window, United is in the market for a proven goal scorer to replace the soon to be sold stars.

The Frenchman's move to Manchester United will not be an easy one with Real Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona on the tail of the World Cup winning striker.

What's next?

With Manchester City winning the FA Cup, Manchester United have avoided playing the Europa League qualifiers and are now going to start their pre-season at manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's native country Norway in July after their International Champions Cup schedules.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Atletico Madrid Football Romelu Lukaku Antoine Griezmann Ole Gunnar Solskjær EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
