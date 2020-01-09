Manchester United Transfer News: Harry Maguire's lengthy injury forces emergency move for a central defender

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League

Manchester United's season continues to get worse after it was revealed that Harry Maguire could be out for an indefinite period after sustaining a hip injury. The Red Devils are now looking for an emergency loan deal for a central defender in January, reports MEN.

Maguire picked up the injury in Manchester United's goalless FA Cup 3rd round match against Wolverhampton on Saturday. Despite the injury, Maguire chose to complete the match which reportedly made the injury even worse.

The 26-year-old defender then failed a late fitness test for the game against Manchester City last night and now has been ruled out for an indefinite period. Per the MEN, Maguire is not expected to play for another two weeks. which has sent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in panic mode.

Bailly and Rojo are recovering from injuries

Manchester United v Leeds United - Pre-Season Friendly

Manchester United's defensive injury count is very long at the moment. Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly are only nearing full fitness while Marcos Rojo has not played a game in over 2 months. Bailly is expected to play in Manchester United's Under-23 game this week to regain match fitness.

Meanwhile, Rojo has returned to Carrington only this week after spending over 2 months in Argentina in anticipation of a January move away from Old Trafford. Phil Jones injured himself during the 3-1 defeat against Pep Guardiola's side last night which means Victor Lindelof is the only fit central defender for Solskajer at the moment.

Maguire has been an ever-present figure for Solskjaer this season starting all of Manchester United's 21 Premier League games this season. He may have cost Red Devils a whopping £80 million last summer but has been an assured figure at the back and will be badly missed until he regains full fitness.

At the moment, it is not clear as to who will Manchester United target as an emergency defensive signing because any foreign player would take time to adjust to Premier League's physicality and time is something Solskjaer does not have in abundance at the moment.

The Norweigan manager is struggling to get consistent results and is mindful of the fact that he can get the sack any day if things do not improve rapidly for the club.

Maguire's injury, coupled with Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay's absence, has weakened Manchester United greatly and there seems to be no sign of concrete transfer activity from Ed Woodward, Matt Judge or the club owners.

Given Manchester United's current frailties at the back, it is only a matter of time where we will see all sorts of names being linked with a January move to Old Trafford.

