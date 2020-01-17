Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan agree on deal for Ashley Young transfer

Ashley Young seems destined to leave Old Trafford

After eight years of optimum performance for Manchester United, the stage is seemingly set for Ashley Young to depart Old Trafford.

The 34-year-old had joined the club from Aston Villa in the summer of 2011 and rose through the ranks to be appointed as team captain despite being forced to play out of position as a full-back.

He has made 261 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, while also winning 39 caps for the English national team.

Inter Milan agree deal for Ashley Young

Ashley Young signed a one year contract extension Manchester United last year and with less than six months left till the expiration of his deal, he was hesitant to sign a new deal, with Inter Milan reportedly in the fray for his services.

Antonio Conte was appointed as Inter Milan manager last summer and he has overseen a transformation of the club's fortunes, with the Nerrazurri pushing Juventus in what is looking likely to be a closely contested title race.

The former Chelsea coach has successfully implemented his three-at-the-back system and Inter are flying high in their quest for a first league title since 2010.

However, they find themselves painfully short in the full-back position, with Cristano Biraghi and Antonio Candreva forced to play out of position as wing-backs and Antonio Conte has identified Ashley Young as a solution due to his versatility.

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan have agreed a deal with Ashley Young worth €1.5m and he is expected to complete his medicals in the coming days.

