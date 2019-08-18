Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan in advanced talks to sign Alexis Sanchez on loan

Alexis Sanchez's time at Old Trafford summed up in a click.

What's the news?

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Alexis Sanchez is close to a move away from Manchester United as Inter Milan have begun advanced talks with the Old Trafford club.

In case you missed it...

After four successful seasons with Arsenal, Alexis Sanchez earned a mega-money move to Man United, making him the highest-paid player in the Premier League. The Chile international has a basic salary of £300,000 per week, and an additional £100,000 gained through image rights and bonuses.

However, Sanchez's move to united has not worked as anticipated, with the player struggling to find consistency in his game and has suffered fitness issues.

Also after losing Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was planning to keep Alexis Sanchez in the squad, citing lack of senior players in the first team.

The heart of the matter

Despite Solskjaer's wish to keep the Chilean in his plans, Alexis Sanchez has requested for a move to Inter Milan. After failing to land Edin Dzeko, Antonio Conte turned his attention towards the 30-year-old.

The talks have progressed at a rapid pace, with Nerazzurri representatives landing in the United Kingdom to discuss the deal with Manchester United bosses. It is also believed that the player has agreed personal terms with Internazionale and is waiting for approval from Red Devils.

Inter has proposed a one-year loan deal, including an option to buy the player for €15m. The new meeting between the parties to discuss final transfer terms is set to begin. For the transfer to go through, United are willing to play a part of Sanchez's wage.

What's next?

If everything moves as expected, Alexis Sanchez could arrive in Italy as early as Tuesday to complete his medical examinations at Inter Milan.

Also, Antonio Conte is working hard with his Internazionale squad as they begin their Serie A campaign against Leece on August 26 at San Siro.