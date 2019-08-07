Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan increasingly confident of agreeing on a deal for Romelu Lukaku with the Red Devils

Romelu Lukaku could finally be on his way to Inter Milan.

What's the news?

According to the latest reports, progress has been made in the dialogue between Manchester United and Inter Milan regarding the transfer of Romelu Lukaku. The Italian outfit are increasingly confident that they are close to a full agreement with the Red Devils over the striker.

In case you missed it...

Lukaku arrived at Manchester United in the summer of 2017 from Everton for a reported fee of £75 million. The Belgium international has thus far managed to score 42 goals in 96 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils. However, under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the 26-year-old dropped below Marcus Rashford in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

In order to seal a move away from United this summer, Lukaku's agent kept constant touch with Inter Milan. However, Inter's failure to match the Red Devils' asking price (believed to be in the region of £79 million) stopped them from sealing the move for the former Everton striker.

Recently, taking advantage of an impasse between United and Inter Milan, Juventus entered the race for Lukaku's signature, offering Paulo Dybala in a straight swap deal. Despite multiple attempts, United were not able to reach an agreement with Dybala's representatives.

In spite of attempts from Juventus, Inter manager Antonio Conte was very hopeful that he will secure the services of Lukaku this summer. He was quoted as saying,

"We continue to work on it in the best possible way.

"I understand there are some gaps that need to be filled but at the moment I am very hopeful that this will happen.

"At the same time I’m working with a great group of players that gives me lots of satisfaction."

Moreover, the only option left for the Belgian is to secure a move away from Manchester United after a breakdown in his relationship with manager Solskjaer. Lukaku continued to train with Anderlecht without Manchester United's permission and has been fined £400,000 for the same.

The heart of the matter

In order to accelerate the talks, Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello has arrived in London to negotiate the transfer terms with Manchester United. Inter Milan are expected to make an official bid for the player once the Red Devils' demands are clear to them.

As the recent developments suggest, the talks between United and Lukaku's agent have progressed, and Inter Milan are increasingly confident of reaching a complete agreement with the English outfit regarding the transfer of the Belgian striker.

What's next?

With talks advancing at a rapid pace, Manchester United could receive an official offer from Inter Milan in the next few hours.