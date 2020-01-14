Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan make contact with Tahith Chong's agent

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Third Round

According to latest transfer updates from reputed reporter Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United star Tahith Chong's agents have met with Inter Milan ahead of a proposed move for the youngster.

The news also suggests various clubs are casting their eyes on the winger's current situation at Old Trafford, with his current deal set to expire in June. The Red Devils are supposedly ready to 'offer' him to the Italian club.

Chong, who has made 11 appearances in total for the first-team, has shown glimpses of his pace, dribbling ability and gameplay from wider positions. He was signed from Feyenoord in 2016, before being groomed in the United academy for two years. The 20-year-old is yet to find the back of the net for the English giants but is believed to have the ability to develop into a key player in the future.

He has also represented various youth teams for the Netherlands and most recently represented the U-21s, for whom he has six caps.

Inter meanwhile, have been arguably the busiest team in the transfer window, and maintain a civil relationship with United. The same was portrayed when they signed Romelu Lukaku, wantaway winger Alexis Sanchez and most recently, in the transfer saga surrounding Ashley Young.

It'll be interesting to witness how an easy-looking transfer such as this unfolds, as United may not want to let go of one of their youth prospects.