Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte keen on signing Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has finally spoken up about adding Romelu Lukaku to his squad. The Italian manager was speaking in the press conference before their match against the Red Devils in the International Champions Cup.

In case you didn't know

Inter Milan are keen on adding the Belgian striker to their squad and have had their first bid rejected.

Romelu Lukaku, who joined Manchester United from Everton, had snubbed Conte to join the Red Devils while he was in charge of Chelsea. During his two seasons at Old Trafford, the striker has scored 42 goals in 96 appearances across all competitions.

Inter Milan is keen on adding a new striker with Antonio Conte having already told Mauro Icardi about the Argentine not being in his plans.

The heart of the matter

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte, in a press conference before their International Champions Cup fixture against Manchester United, spoke about the rumours connecting the Nerazzurri and Red Devils striker Romelu Lukaku.

You know I like this player,I tried to bring him in at Chelsea . But at this moment we are talking about a player from another club.

I consider him an important player for us to have a good improvement. At the same time, there is a market, we know very well our situation.

On asking about having any frustrations regarding the Nerrazzuri's lack of progress in the deal, the Italian replied:

I think frustrated is a big word. He is a United player. That is the reality.

He further went on to add:

I like this player and consider him an important player for us to have a good improvement but at the same there is a transfer market. We know very well which is our situation at the moment & we will see what happens but for now Lukaku is a United player.

What's next?

Manchester United are set to take on Inter Milan on the 20th of July with Romelu Lukaku not being available for the match due to not being fit.