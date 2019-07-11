Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan officials London-bound to discuss Romelu Lukaku deal

Romelu Lukaku's move to Inter Milan could be finalised within a few days.

What's the story?

Piero Ausilio, Inter Milan's sporting director, will travel to London to negotiate a move for Romelu Lukaku with Manchester United.

The 26-year-old has already flirted with a move to Italy, saying that it's his dream to play in Serie A.

In case you missed it...

Romelu Lukaku arrived at Old Trafford from Everton in the summer of 2017 and enjoyed a successful debut season, scoring 26 goals in all competitions for United. The Belgian's form took an upturn in 2018/19 campaign where he managed to score just 15 goals in 45 appearances.

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's arrival at Man United, Romelu saw himself fall behind Marcus Rashford in the pecking order. This spurred the striker to consider his future away from Old Trafford for the 2019/20 season and beyond.

Amid intense speculation linking him with a move to Internazionale, Lukaku added fuel to the fire by labelling Antonio Conte(Inter coach) as 'the best manager in the world' and asserted that his future move is decided.

The heart of the matter

Since the transfer window has opened, Inter Milan has tried to offer players like Mauro Icardi, Radja Nainggolan, and Ivan Perisic in exchange of Romelu Lukaku. But Manchester United have remained steadfast in their stance of accepting a cash-only offer in the region of £75-£80 million from the Italian outfit.

However, Antonio Conte considers Lukaku central to his project at Inter and want him as soon as possible. According to a report by Sky Sport's Gianluca Di Marzio, Piero Ausilio could be followed by Beppe Marotta to London in a bid to reach consensus with United bosses over Lukaku's transfer.

What's next?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be forced to look at potential replacements for Romelu Lukaku as his move to being a Nerazzurri could be concluded this week.