Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan to make fresh £60m bid for Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has travelled with United squad to Australia amid an uncertain future.

What's the news?

In an attempt to sign Romelu Lukaku, Inter Milan are set to make a fresh bid of £60m plus bonuses to Manchester United.

In case you missed it...

Romelu Lukaku was signed by the Red Devils in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of £75 million. The Belgian made an instant impact by accumulating 26 goals across all competitions in his debut season.

But, a hectic World Cup campaign took its toll on Romelu's fitness as he looked out of shape in the starting months of 2018/19 season. Lack of match-sharpness resulted in a decrease of goals, as Lukaku managed to score just 15 times in 45 appearances last campaign.

In addition to his goalscoring woes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's affinity towards Marcus Rashford saw Lukaku being reduced to a supporting role. This prompted the 26-year-old to consider other options for the next season.

The former Everton striker has been linked with a move to Inter Milan since, with their current manager Antonio Conte being Lukaku's long-term admirer. Even the Belgian has come out and has let his feeling known by terming Conte as 'the best manager in the world'.

The heart of the matter...

As we reported earlier, Inter Milan officials arrived in London to discuss the transfer terms of Romelu with Manchester United. The Italian outfit offered a two-year loan deal worth £9m with an obligation to buy at the end. Internazionale was prepared to pay £54m with two equal instalments in as many years.

This offer was instantly rejected by the United chiefs as they hope to recoup at least £75 million they paid to Everton for Romelu's signature. The Nerazzuri have tested the Red Devils again by offering £60 million upfront payable in two years, according to reports emerging today.

What's next?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on keeping Romelu Lukaku for next season and it will be interesting to see when this saga ends.