Manchester United Transfer News: Jesse Lingard to remain at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season

Published Jan 15, 2020

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard looks certain to spend the remainder of the 2019-20 season at Old Trafford as the England international does not have any offers from Serie A clubs, as previously claimed by his new agent Mino Raiola.

The 27-year-old star has recently teamed up with Raiola and there were claims made about the Italian agent offering Lingard to AC Milan, Napoli, and AS Roma. However, it is believed that there is no truth to these rumours.

According to the report, Napoli have not received any word from Lingard's agent and even if there was an offer, the Serie A outfit are currently not in a position to make an expensive signing.

The Red Devils value Lingard at €30 million, a figure not many Serie A teams will be able to match at the moment. Napoli look certain to miss out on Champions League football next season and thus, there is no way they could afford Lingard's transfer fee and high wages.

Lingard has not scored a Premier League goal in over a year

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has always backed Lingard to shine even though the England star has not scored a Premier League goal for Manchester United in over a year now. However, the Red Devils manager believes that the 27-year-old playmaker has turned a corner this season because he is now less active on social media.

However, fans differ from Solskjaer's reading of the midfielder and have given up on seeing Linagrd's potential materialise some day. Stories of his transfer move away from Old Trafford have surfaced because of his declining relationship with the club.

Manchester United hierarchy were not impressed with Lingard's timing when he decided to bring Raiola as his representative. It was soon after the Italian agent had claimed that he would no longer bring a quality player to Old Trafford as the club ruin a player's potential.

This was the first and major hint of Lingard's decision to quit his boyhood club and seek a new challenge. However, following the recent report, it seems like Lingard will have to wait for his transfer away from Old Trafford.

