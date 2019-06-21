×
Manchester United very close to £55m deal for Wan-Bissaka, Solskjaer has £100m to spend this summer and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 21, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Rumors
1.02K   //    21 Jun 2019, 13:06 IST

Solskjaer reportedly has just £100m to spend this summer
Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 21st June 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

Also Read: Manchester United News and Rumours: June 17, 2019

#5 United very close to £55m deal for Wan-Bissaka

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League
Manchester United's performance in this transfer window has been woeful to say the least. To make matters worse, there have been a handful of players who have been continuously linked with United, without the club making any breakthrough in negotiations. One of them has been Crystal Palace right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and now, it seems that United might actually get their hands on their second signing of the summer in the next couple of day.

According to the GQ, United are on the brink of securing the services of the Englishman. Wan-Bissaka has been the first choice for the right back position for Solskjaer among a host of shortlisted players and his qualities are unquestionable. Negotiations between the two clubs have been ongoing for quite some time now, but it looks like there has finally been a breakthrough.

A bid is currently being considered by Palace, which is rumoured to be around £47m, plus add ons which would ultimately make it £55m. The player himself is reportedly quite interested to make the move to Old Trafford and now it is only a matter of time before a deal is confirmed.

#4 Ed Woodward ready to bid for Mourinho recommended targets

Woodward is monitoring targets shortlisted by Mourinho
Jose Mourinho might be long gone from Old Trafford, but his blue print seems to be around even now and is actually being used as a reference by none other than Ed Woodward. According to Metro, the United executive vice chairman is targeting three more players this summer and all of them have been shortlisted by Jose Mourinho.

The first player is West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, who has been monitored continuously by United, but is reluctant to leave the Hammers this summer. The second player in the list is also from West Ham - defender Issa Diop, who might actually be easier to price away and could be a great addition to the team.

The third player in the list is Leicester City defender Harry Maguire. United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of the Englishman, as Leicester City expect a bid of around £90m to even think of selling him.

None of the three are easy to achieve, but if United do manage to get them all, it could turn their summer around.

