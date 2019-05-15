Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus prepared to sell Red Devils target on two conditions

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.93K // 15 May 2019, 23:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus' star- Joao Cancelo

What is the story?

It has been already reported that Manchester United are in the race to sign Joao Cancelo, while it has been now claimed that Juventus are open to idea of selling their full-back on two conditions.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United have been linked with the Portuguese right-back for a while now. They want to sign him to replace Antonio Valencia, who is going to leave the club this summer.

Since joining from Wigan Athletic back in 2009, Valencia became an integral part of the Red Devils. Having made over 240 appearances for Manchester United, Valencia is one of the most loyal players United currently have in their squad.

When he joined Manchester United under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson, he was a right-winger at the club. But time, situations and his versatility turned him into a ataccking right-back.

Valencia scored 17 times for Manchester United, but the 2018-19 season was a dreadful one for the Ecuador international as he made only eight appearances for the club due to a long-term injury issue.

The heart of the matter

As per reports, Juventus will only sell Cancelo if the interested clubs offer a fee in the region of €60 million and if the defender himself asks the Old Lady for a summer move.

It has been also said that although Juventus are not ready to sell the defender, they would let Cancelo go if he wants to leave. It's expected that Juventus will make a decision about the full-back at the end of this month.

It has been also claimed that Cancelo, who has made 23 starts for the Italian giants, is unhappy at Juventus. Although Cancelo is a star performer for the Old Lady, manager Massimiliano Allegri has preferred Mattia De Sciglio's services in the big matches.

What's next?

Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League this season and will miss out on Champions League football in the 2019-20 campaign. On the other hand, Serie A champion Juventus still have two league games left to play this season. The Old Lady will face Atalanta this Sunday.