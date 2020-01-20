Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus star Paulo Dybala wants to celebrate with Paul Pogba again

Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala has hinted that Paul Pogba would be a welcome addition to the Serie A champions, with the Argentine hoping to pull more stunning celebrations with the Manchester United midfielder.

Dybala and Pogba played together at Juventus back in the 2015-16 season before the Frenchman's £90 million move to Old Trafford. However, during that brief spell in Turin, the duo struck a close relationship and had great chemistry both on and off the field.

Pogba has been heavily linked with returning to Juventus

With rumours circling around Pogba's return to the Serie A champions, Dybala has dropped a massive hint by admitting that he hopes to celebrate with the Frenchman again. The Argentine forward recently spoke with Otro and said:

“Paul and I have a good relationship and when he played here we were always looking for a new way to celebrate goals. We scored a lot of goals so the celebrations changed often. I hope that one day we will be able to celebrate again together.

“In Argentina we refer to him as ‘crazy in a good sense’. When he arrived in Palermo he helped me a lot even if it didn’t last long. I have many good memories of him, perhaps he wasn’t always the sweetest during training but that’s just the way he is.”

With Dybala endorsing Pogba's move back to Juventus it will be interesting to see if the Old Lady will make a substantial move to re-sign their former player, who has been also linked with a summer move to Real Madrid.

Pogba has so far remained quiet on his future and has allowed his agent to do all the talking on his behalf. Manchester United are also resigned to losing the World Cup winner next summer and are already preparing for life after his departure.

The Red Devils have made James Maddison their number one midfield target next summer. Boubakary Soumare is also lined up as a possible midfield addition for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Old Trafford revamp, hinting at a possible end to Pogba's time as a Manchester United player.

