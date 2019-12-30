Manchester United Transfer News: Marcos Rojo edging closer to Old Trafford exit

Dec 30, 2019



Marcos Rojo looks set to leave Manchester United in January

According to Samuel Luckhurst of Manchester Evening News, Marcos Rojo has edged closer to leaving Manchester United in the January transfer window, after the club granted him additional time off since his return from injury. The Argentine has made just 7 starts for the Red Devils this season and is reportedly on the lookout for a move away from the club, as he looks to get regular game time under his belt and establish himself as a key figure for the national team.

Since joining the club in the summer of 2014 after an impressive showing at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, Rojo failed to live up to his initial promise due to a combination of injuries and inconsistency. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are stacked in central defence and would part ways with the former Sporting CP man if a suitable offer arrives in January.

Rojo came close to securing a transfer to Everton in the summer but the move failed to materialize on deadline day. The Argentine's only Premier League start came against arch-rivals Liverpool in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, when he replaced Axel Tuanzebe after the youngster had injured himself in the warmup.

Manchester United are keen to offload the 29-year-old and it remains to be seen if he secures a move away from the club in the January transfer window.