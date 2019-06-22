×
Manchester United Transfer News: Mats Hummels rejected the Red Devils before rejoining Borussia Dortmund

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
22 Jun 2019, 18:48 IST

Hummels rejected a move to Old Trafford despite the Manchester club offering a higher salary than Dortmund
Hummels rejected a move to Old Trafford despite the Manchester club offering a higher salary than Dortmund

What's the story?

German World Cup winner Mats Hummels reportedly snubbed a move to Manchester United before agreeing to rejoin Borussia Dortmund.

In case you didn't know...

With his youth career at Bayern, the 30-year-old had previously joined Borussia Dortmund on loan from Bayern Munich in 2008. The move was then made permanent in 2009. Thereafter in 2016, the defender decided to sign for Bayern Munich. Earlier in the week, Hummels agreed to move back to his former club Dortmund.

From his previous involvement with Dortmund, the centre-back made 309 appearances in all competitions.

The heart of the matter

According to reports from Bild, the German World Cup winning defender rejected a move to Manchester United to rejoin his former side Borussia Dortmund. The report states that the 30-year-old joined his former club despite Manchester United offering a greater amount of salary.

Manchester United have been on the lookout for a world class defender to lead their defensive line after suffering one of their worst ever defensive performances in the 2018/19 season.

Currently, the Red Devils have been linked to the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire. Both defenders will not come cheap given that Crystal Palace and Leicester City want to keep hold of their stars respectively.

With the addition of Mats Hummels, Borussia Dortmund has had an impressive transfer window thus far, with 5 players joining the side.

What's next?

The Red Devils are expected to make quite a few signings this season and they have already announced Daniel James as the first arrival this summer.

A world-class central defender is believed to be one of the main priorities for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club hopes to return to the top four next season.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United FC Bayern Munich Football Mats Hummels Ole Gunnar Solskjær Manchester United Transfer News Bayern Munich Transfer News
