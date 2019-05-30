Solskjaer willing to give defender a second chance, Red Devils interested in £88m Barcelona playmaker and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 30, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.86K // 30 May 2019, 21:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Solskjaer is busy preparing for the next season with Manchester United

Hello and welcome back to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 30th May 2019. We are back with the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 Mino Raiola revelation hints at Matthijs de Ligt to United deal

The de Ligt saga shows no signs of slowing down

We start the day with another news about the Matthijs de Ligt saga. Solskjaer has been on the hunt for a new leader in defense this summer and according to latest reports had zeroed in on Ajax wonder-kid Matthijs de Ligt as his preferred option. The Dutch defender even had the seal of approval of his countryman and United legend, Jaap Stam, who said

I think he would fit very well over here (at Manchester United) if they’re trying to pick him up.

Now news has surfaced which will definitely delight United fans. de Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola has apparently instructed his client to generate hype in the interviews, according to the Spanish reporter Diego Martinez. Martinez also revealed, via Twitter, that there was an underlying hint in these instructions, which indicated that the Dutchman was on his way to Old Trafford.

Lots of questions with regards to De Ligt

The interviews are to build hype, which is something that Raiola has instructed him to do! #MUFC love hype on announcements!

There have been talks in the press that this United interest in de Ligt was just a tactic from Raiola to mint a better deal from Barcelona. However, Martinez went ahead to explain why that was not the case, as revealed by the Express.

Tell me, when was the last time Barcelona had a ‘transfer saga’? They don’t

Advertisement

They prefer to announce their signings as soon as possible.

De Ligt has been strongly linked to Manchester United since the start of this transfer window. We revealed in this segment on 29th May that the Red Devils had overtaken Barcelona in the race to sign the teenager, by virtue of their willingness to meet his demands. Martinez's latest insight about Raiola seems to provide another indication that the Dutchman might truly be on his way to Old Trafford.

1 / 5 NEXT