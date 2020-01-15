Manchester United Transfer News: Mino Raiola in talks with Real Madrid and Juventus over potential Paul Pogba transfer

Paul Pogba

It is no hidden secret that Paul Pogba wants out of Manchester United, with the French international publicly stating his desire to seek new challenges last summer.

However, despite numerous speculations linking him with a move away from Old Trafford, nothing concrete was tabled and he begun the season as a Red Devil.

A severe knee injury has hampered his campaign so far, limiting him to just seven league appearances this season. However, for all of his woes, Pogba remains one of the best midfielders of his generation and would undoubtedly add quality to any side in the world and he continues to be linked with a transfer out of Manchester United.

Mino Raiola holds talks with Real Madrid and Juventus

Mino Raiola is one of the most notorious football agents in the world and clubs generally try to avoid him whenever possible.

Still, the fact that he handles some of the best and most in-demand players on the planet makes him a necessary evil that the top clubs have to negotiate with.

The 52-year-old has not hidden his disdain for Manchester United and recently stated that the club makes players worse and that he would never bring another of his clients to Old Trafford.

Getting his most prized asset out of the cub must rank high on his priority list and there are a handful of clubs who are interested in acquiring Paul Pogba's services.

According to Sky Sports Germany (as reported by GGFN), Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United and Raoila is currently in talks with Real Madrid and Juventus over a possible transfer.

Juventus & Real Madrid are in talks with Mino Raiola to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba (Sky Germany) https://t.co/8NaEGPEhgq — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) January 14, 2020

Both clubs have expressed interest in the World Cup winner, with Juventus having nurtured him into a world class player, while Zinedine Zidane has expressed his admiration for his countryman on numerous occasions.

If Pogba does leave, it would have severe consequences on the ability of Manchester United to attract quality players in the future and this is a scenario they would likely be keen to avoid.

