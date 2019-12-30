Manchester United Transfer News: Mino Raiola slams Red Devils over Erling Haaland transfer

Mino Raiola has revealed that Manchester United were front-runners for the signature of Red Bull Salzburg's Erling Haaland, before the teenager sealed a surprise move to Borussia Dortmund. Speaking to Telegraph Sport, Raiola quashed claims that the Red Devils dropped their interest in the Norwegian, adding that they were in constant contact with him throughout the transfer saga.

I do not know if Manchester United are briefing the media but if they are, then they are trying to covering their own loss and that I find strange and disappointing.

Despite claims that United were leading the race to secure his signature, Haaland signed for Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund and there were claims that the Red Devils opted not to complete the transfer, owing to his agents demand and his insistence on including a buyout clause in his contract.

It was just a normal negotiation and the player has chosen a different path. If they want to blame someone then blame me, because the player has made his decision and he is happy. He has made his choice and we went through a normal process.

Haaland made his senior debut at Molde under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the pair were expected to reunite at Old Trafford, but the Norwegian chose to move to Germany instead to further his development.

Dortmund's €20 million capture of the teenage striker is a massive coup for a player of his qualities and it remains to be seen if he hits the ground running at Signal Iduna Park.