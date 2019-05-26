Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils dealt blow as top target's manager confirms "He will stay"

Prathamesh Murugesan FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 17 // 26 May 2019, 10:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SSC Napoli v Atalanta BC - Serie A

What's the story?

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out the possibility of star centre back Kalidou Koulibaly leaving the club this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United have long been on the hunt for a world class centre back, and they were linked with Koulibaly back in January.

The Senegalese defender has evolved into one of the best defenders in Europe over the last few seasons, and has attracted interest from several European giants.

The Red Devils, who have endured one of the worst seasons in the club's history, are desperately on the hunt defensive reinforcements.

Real Madrid recently became the latest club join the chase for the 27-year-old, with an £80 million bid reportedly being rejected by the Italians.

Los Blancos are also keen on signing a replacement for Sergio Ramos, who is surprisingly being linked with a Bernabeu exit, after a severely underwhelming season.

Carlo Ancelotti: "Kalidou Koulibaly is going to stay at Napoli also for next season". 🔵 #transfers #Napoli #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2019

Koulibaly has a humongous release clause which could deter some clubs from buying him. However, given his brilliance, clubs such as United and Real Madrid could still decide to invest in him.

The heart of the matter

Napoli have endured a rather disappointing 2018/19 season, finishing 11 points behind champions Juventus in Serie A, and also being knocked out of the Europa League by finalists Arsenal.

Advertisement

Carlo Ancelotti is understandably anxious to hold on to his best player ahead of an important season for the club.

Koulibaly was signed by Napoli from Genk in the summer transfer window of 2014, and has since been the backbone of their defence. He has amassed over 200 appearances for the club in all competitions over 5 seasons, helping them win the Italian Super Cup in the 2014/15 season.

A league title has eluded him so far, with Juventus continuing to maintain their iron grip in the Serie A.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær and United will be disappointed on losing out on a major transfer target given how poor the club's defence has been.

What's next?

It looks like Koulibaly's suitors will have to start looking elsewhere, with Napoli determined to hold on to him.

Meanwhile, the defender himself will be gearing up with his Senegal teammates for the upcoming African Cup of Nations to be held in Egypt next month.