Manchester United Transfer News: Paris Saint-Germain in pole position to sign Christian Eriksen

In a body blow to Manchester United's hopes of signing Christian Eriksen in January, PSG have emerged as the clear favorites to sign the Tottenham midfielder, according to France Football.

Eriksen looks certain to leave Spurs after spending 6 years with the North London club where he made over 250 appearances.

The reports have confirmed an official offer made by PSG giving Eriksen a contract until 2025 and a staggering salary worth €12 million per year. Inter Milan have also been credited with a strong interest in Eriksen but their offer is nowhere near what PSG are willing to pay.

PSG's Director of Football Leonardo is a big admirer of Eriksen's ability to break defenses and he sees him as the ideal man to improve PSG's midfield alongside Marco Verratti and Idris Gueye.

The new Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho convinced Toby Alderweireld to sign a new deal with the club but Eriksen is adamant to quit Premier League and seek a new challenge. Real Madrid, Juventus, and Bayern Munich were all keeping a close eye on Eriksen's situation.

Eriksen will turn 28 in the February and his best days are certainly ahead of him. He will be an oustanding signing for any team and will only improve them, be it PSG, Inter Milan or Real Madrid.

Man United suffer a huge blow in Eriksen's pursuit

Ole Gunnar Solskajer and Manchester United have been long admirers of the Danish playmaker and were even prepared to wait until the summer to sign the 27-year-old midfielder on a free transfer.

However, PSG look certain to sign Eriksen next summer leaving Solskjaer to find other options to bolster his midfield. Benfica's Gedson Fernandes and Leicetser City star James Maddison are the two prominent names linked with a move to Old Trafford.

