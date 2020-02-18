Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola blasts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in furious Instagram post

Mino Raiola and Paul Pogba

It looks like Paul Pogba situation at Manchester United regarding his future has gone from bad to worse after his agent, Mino Raiola publicly called out Red Devils' boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a scathing message posted on his Instagram account.

The row between Solskjaer and Raiola began earlier this week, when the super-agent suggested that Pogba wanted to leave Old Trafford in the summer and return to former club Juventus. He even claimed that Italy is like the player's 'second home'. Replying to Raiola's comments, Solskjaer said that he hadn't discussed the French midfielder's future with him, and adding that Pogba is 'our player and not Mino's.

Raiola's Instagram message

Raiola has responded to Solskjaer's comments in a fiery Instagram post, saying that he hopes the Norwegian is not suggesting that Pogba is his 'prisoner'. Here's the message posted on his official Instagram account:

Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property, Paul is Paul Pogba’s. You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else. I HOPE Solskjaer DO NOT WANT TO SUGGEST THAT PAUL IS HIS PRISONER. ⠀

BUT BEFORE Solskjaer makes comments about things I say he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said. ⠀

I am a free citizen who can think and express my thoughts. Until now I was maybe to nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things that he said in the summer to Paul. ⠀

I think Solskjaer may be frustrated for different reasons and is now mixing up some issues. I think that Solskjaer has other things to worry about. AT LEAST IF I WAS HIM I WOULD.

It remains to be seen how Solskjaer will respond to this blunt message, and whether it will have any ramifications on Pogba returning into the lineup once he is back to full fitness.