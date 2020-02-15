Mino Raiola confirms Paul Pogba to Juventus transfer talks

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has revealed in an interview with Italian outlet Tuttosport, that he has held talks with Juventus vice-chairman Pavel Nedved regarding a potential move for the player.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford and Manchester United now look set to lose their star midfielder next summer, with Real Madrid and Juventus particularly interested in signing him.

Pogba has grown disillusioned with life at Old Trafford

Pogba is understood to have grown frustrated with the club's inability to qualify for the Champions League or compete for the Premier League title.

Raiola has now confirmed the rumours of the Frenchman's desire to depart the club and revealed that the player is disappointed with the Manchester giants' inability to challenge for trophies.

"He never lost his smile, but clearly a great player doesn’t go to Manchester United only to not challenge for the Champions League or the Premier League title. It would be bull for me not to admit Paul wants to stay at the highest level. Pogba will first and foremost try to give his best and then we’ll see at the end of the season if he ought to remain or not."

Mino Raiola

Raiola also suggested that the Frenchman is likely to leave Manchester United soon. The super-agent added that he has already started initial talks with the Bianconeri regarding a summer transfer to the Italian outfit.

"I talk to Pavel Nedved and Juventus about many things, including about Pogba and other players, as is only right for a big club. There’s nothing impossible in the transfer market, that has already been proved by Juve, PSG, Real Madrid. The achievement of impossible things is part of this business."

Pogba hasn't featured for United since December but is set to return in a month. The 26-year-old, however, looks all set to leave the club at the end of the season, with a host big name clubs including Juventus, PSG, and Real Madrid all linked with a move for him.

