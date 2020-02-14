Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba wants a summer move to Juventus, says Mino Raiola

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Paul Pogba and his agent Mino Raiola are once again in the headlines despite the player recovering from his ankle surgery. The Frenchman's agent has once again hinted that Pogba wants to join Juventus in the summer transfer window but reckons Manchester United's asking price may become an obstacle.

Juventus remain interested in re-signing the World Cup winner, who has failed to give consistent performances in a Red Devils shirt. At this time, Pogba believes a move away from Old Trafford would benefit him the most as he is often held accountable for everything that is wrong with Manchester United.

Discussing a potential summer move for his client, Mino Raiola was quoted saying:

“Pogba feels at home in Italy. Italy is like his second home or family, same for [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic. That’s why Paul would like to come back to Juventus.

“But we’ll go to speak about that just after Euro 2020. Pogba wants to play at the best levels always ... but he can’t escape Manchester United now, in this moment where the club is not having a good period.”

Pogba has not played for Manchester United since Boxing Day but is believed to be nearing full fitness. The Frenchman hopes to play a key role in ensuring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side enjoy a strong finish to the season and somehow grab a UEFA Champions League place for next season.

According to The Guardian, Raiola is expected to hold detailed conversations with Manchester United at the end of this season to discuss Pogba's future. The super agent will explore all possibilities, including a contract renewal as well present Juventus' interest in signing their former superstar.

The Red Devils value the midfielder at €100million (£83m) and are reluctant in settling for a lower fee. Pogba's contract runs until the end of 2020-21 season, which gives Manchester United the advantage of negotiating a fair price for their star midfielder if he is hell bent on leaving the club at the end the season.

This is not the first time when Mino Raiola has endorsed Paul Pogba's move away from Manchester United. The Italian agent spoke with Sky Sports earlier this year, where he claimed that the Mancunian club had failed his client, as they have not been able to fight for top honors.

Advertisement

Raiola claimed that despite many clubs chasing Pogba, he chose Manchester United out of love and respect he had due to his prior association with the club. Raiola had said:

"I saw him go back to Manchester United when people did not think he would go back. People tend to forget that. People tend to imagine that Manchester United was the only club that he could have signed for. He chose Manchester United.

"Everybody knows the ambition from both parts is not being met the last years. Let's be honest, let's talk about the elephant in the room.

"So we need to see in the summer if Paul is still in the plans of Manchester United and if Manchester United is still in the plans of Paul."

For a player who has only featured 8 times for Manchester United this season, Pogba has been in the headlines far more than everyone's liking. With a huge summer ahead for the Red Devils, it will be interesting to see if Pogba takes another leap of faith and decides to remain at Olf Trafford beyond the end of the season.

Also Read: 4 realistic signings Manchester United can make in the summer