Manchester United Transfer News: Pavel Nedved admits Juventus have received offers for Paulo Dybala, discusses Romelu Lukaku

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
135   //    30 Jul 2019, 01:23 IST

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A
Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

What's the story?

Amid rumours linking Paulo Dybala with a move away from Juventus this summer, Pavel Nedved has admitted that the club has received offers for the Argentinian.

In case you missed it...

Paulo Dybala was signed by Juventus in the summer of 2015 from Palermo. The Argentina international has enjoyed a fruitful four-year spell at the Italian giants, winning four successive Serie A titles.

After the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, Dybala has found himself fulfilling a supporting role behind the Portuguese superstar. In spite of plundering 22 league goals in the 2017/18 campaign, the 25-year-old managed just 5 in the following season.

Paulo's brother and agent Gustavo Dybala admitted that his client is keen on a move away from the Old Lady this summer. His comments read as follows:

"There are many possibilities that Paulo leaves Turin. He needs a change, he was very much at ease in Italy but now he is no longer."
"Let's say that Paulo is no longer at ease and happy, as many other Juventus players are no longer well. He is not the only one who will leave. Problem with Ronaldo? No, off the field there is no problem with Cristiano. The problems are on the field: Paulo is young, he has to play."

However, despite his agent's comments, Dybala insisted that he is happy to stay at Turin and fight for his starting spot.

The heart of the matter

Amid intense speculation regarding his future, Paulo Dybala could finally decide to leave the Bianconeri after four years. The Argentina international is not in Maurizio Sarri's plans as Juve target a striker to partner Cristiano Ronaldo next season.

The Italian champions, along with Inter Milan, have entered the race to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United. Juventus are ready to offer Paulo Dybala in exchange of the Belgian striker.

Pavel Nedved has conceded that Juve have received offers for Dybala and refused to comment on the situation surrounding Romelu Lukaku. His quote (via Fabrizio Romano) reads as follows:

"We have some offer for Paulo Dybala but we'll wait to decide about his future. Lukaku? We always try to get players... but I don't want to speak about Lukaku or others".

Also Read: 3 players who could arrive at Manchester United before the transfer window shuts.

What's next?

In the midst of transfer speculations, Manchester United have travelled to Norway for their friendly clash against Kristiansund. Also, Juventus face Atletico Madrid in a pre-season clash on August 10.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Juventus Football Romelu Lukaku Paulo Dybala EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
