Manchester United: 3 players who could arrive at Old Trafford before the transfer window shuts

Paulo Dybala

After luring Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James to Old Trafford last month, Manchester United's transfer business has stagnated in the last few weeks. There have been rumours linking players with a move to United but there haven't been any substantial developments in any of those stories.

Despite having a positive pre-season campaign thus far, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to embellish his current squad to bridge the gap between themselves and the Premier League pacesetters- Liverpool and Manchester City.

With Premier League transfer deadline less than weeks away, the recent rumour mill suggests that Manchester United have upped their ante in the market. On this note, let us take a look at three players who could arrive at Old Trafford before the window shuts on August 8.

#3 Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has dominated the headlines this summer after garnering interest from both Manchester clubs. Recently, United have found themselves alone in the race to sign the centre-back due to Leicester City's exorbitant asking price.

The Foxes have remained adamant that Maguire won't be allowed to leave the club in less than £80 million. Given Solskjaer's desperation to bolster his porous defence, Ed Woodward made a £70 million bid a few weeks ago. Although, Leicester's steadfast approach has resulted in an impasse between the clubs.

However, Ole has expressed an urgent need of a central defender to his bosses after Eric Bailly suffered a knee injury. It seems a matter of time before the Red Devils make a fresh approach to sign the 26-year-old from Leicester City.

In order to match Foxes' asking price, United were prepared to pay an upfront fee of £70m and an extra £10m in performance-related add-ons. However, Leicester have remained steadfast in recouping the total amount through a single payment.

Man United were reluctant to match Leicester's valuation, however, the recent turn of events could compel the Red Devils to pay £80m for Harry Maguire.

