Manchester United Transfer News: Rabiot all set to reject approaches from Old Trafford to join Juventus

Suprodip Ghosal
ANALYST
News
205   //    25 Jun 2019, 14:13 IST

Adrien Rabiot is likely to be a Juventus player next season.
Adrien Rabiot is likely to be a Juventus player next season.

What's the story?

French midfielder Adrien Rabiot is all set to snub interest from Manchester United and join Italian champions Juventus.

In case you didn't know...

Adrien Rabiot had been suspended by PSG management after he made it clear that he will not be extending at the French capital. The Frenchman has not played a single minute of football since December but that has not deterred interest from clubs across Europe for the talented midfielder.

The heart of the matter

It has been long known that Rabiot will be leaving Paris Saint Germain this summer as a free agent and the Frenchman has been linked to a host of clubs starting from the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona since it was announced that the talented midfielder will leave the French capital this summer as a free agent. In an interview with an Italian media outlet, Rabiot hinted on his possible future destination which was heavily directed towards Juventus.

It is rumoured that Manchester United provided him with a better financial package but the midfielder is choosing to Juventus for sporting reasons according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

‘I've spoken with Juventus, it's a great club where everyone would like to play,' Rabiot told Corriere Dello Sport.

‘I like Italy so much, it's wonderful here. A demanding season awaits me. At Juventus? Juve watched me and we talked about it, but I can't say anything.

‘Manchester United? It's the same as last year, I have to decide. I'm on vacation for now. Soon you will know.'

What's next?

Adrien Rabiot will mostly become the second signing for Maurizio Sarri's Juventus this summer. Just like Aaron Ramsey, he too will be signing as a free agent and bolster the midfield which will suit Sarri's dynamic midfield setup very much.

Rabiot's signing will give the Juventus midfield much needed fresh air and dynamism that has been lacking for the past few seasons. He and Ramsey can provide much more creativity to Cristiano Ronaldo upfront which will help Juve add more goals and points to their overall tally.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Adrien Rabiot Manchester United Transfer News Juventus Transfer News PSG Transfer News
