Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick takes final decision on Donny van de Beek's future ahead of January transfer window - Reports

Donny van de Beek's Manchester United future has been subject to intense speculation over the last few weeks. Now latest reports from the Mirror claim that the Dutchman is valued by Rangnick and will not be allowed to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Manchester United have some tough decisions to make in January and Ralf Rangnick could take the opportunity to clear the deadwood and bring in some new blood to the team.

The likes of Dean Henderson, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial have all been linked with exits, with Martial's agent even stating publicly that the Frenchman was keen on a move away from Old Trafford. His agent said:

“Anthony wishes to leave the club in January. He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”

Van de Beek has struggled for regular playing time since his arrival at Manchester United from Ajax. One of Ajax's most important players in the 2019-20 season, the Dutchman arrived in the summer of 2020 with a lot of hype surrounding him.

However, Solskjaer struggled to fit him into the team and the talented 24-year-old has only made 26 Premier League appearances since his move to Manchester United. A good box-to-box midfielder, Van de Beek's energy and style of play could see him get more minutes and regular playing time under Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United will need to be at their best to finish in the top 4 this season

The Premier League title is beyond Manchester United at the moment, but they are in a 4 way race with Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham for a top 4 finish. Arsenal are currently in 4th postion but Manchester United have 2 games in hand over them.

Tottenham have looked solid since Antonio Conte's arrival and could prove to be extremely difficult to beat under the Italian. West Ham, on the other hand, have already shown that they can compete with the very best in their matches against Liverpool and Chelsea. David Moyes will be optimistic about his team's chances.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 4 - Arsenal will spend Christmas Day in the top four of the Premier League for the first time since the 2016-17 season, with the Gunners in the bottom half of the league in each of the last two seasons on December 25th (11th in 2019-20, 15th in 2020-21). Return. 4 - Arsenal will spend Christmas Day in the top four of the Premier League for the first time since the 2016-17 season, with the Gunners in the bottom half of the league in each of the last two seasons on December 25th (11th in 2019-20, 15th in 2020-21). Return.

Manchester United have got a real fight on their hands this season. While Cristiano Ronaldo has banged in the goals, Rangnick will need to get the best out of his whole squad to finish in the top 4 and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

