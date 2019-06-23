×
Manchester United Transfer News: Real Madrid give up on Paul Pogba

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
220   //    23 Jun 2019, 15:09 IST

Paul Pogba- French Superstar
Paul Pogba- French Superstar

What is the story?

According to the reports from Spanish media outlet Marca, Real Madrid are no longer in the race to sign Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba as they feel that the potential deal can force them to break Financial Fair Play policies.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Pogba, who scored the highest number of goals and became the top assist provider for Manchester United last term, endured another trophyless season at Old Trafford.

A few days ago, in an interview, the Frenchman expressed that he is looking for 'a new challenge'.

 “Like you said, there is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well.
“For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.
“After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well ... I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

Real Madrid have been chasing the French World Cup winner for a while now. However, as per the reports, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reluctant to sell one of his crown jewels.

The heart of the matter

Reports from MARCA (via Calciomercato) have claimed that Real Madrid are no longer interested in signing Paul Pogba. Real Madrid have already signed five players and have spent over £300million in this summer transfer window so far.

United have already made it clear that they would not consider any offer of less than £150million for the midfield maestro. As a result, it seems that they can't comply with the Financial Fair Play policies if they sign Pogba from Manchester United.

What is next?

Madrid's hesitation in completing the deal could open the doors for the Italian giants Juventus. However, if reports surrounding the Italian champions are to be believed, they are now favourites to launch Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax Amsterdam, which could rule them out of the Pogba chase. 

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Paul Pogba Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
