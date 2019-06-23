×
Rumour Has It: Juventus close to winning race for De Ligt

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23 Jun 2019, 13:22 IST
MatthijsdeLigt-cropped
Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt

The transfer saga that is Matthijs de Ligt could be coming to an end.

Linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Manchester United and Juventus, the in-demand Ajax captain is reportedly set to pick Turin as his next destination.

With Juve's ageing defence, De Ligt is seen as the perfect signing.

 

TOP STORY – JUVE CLOSING IN ON DE LIGT

Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Manchester United or Juventus?

According to Tuttosport and Corriere dello Sport, Serie A champions Juve are increasingly likely to sign De Ligt.

After PSG were reportedly poised to sign the 19-year-old defender, Juve are now seen as the favourites to finalise a €70million deal with Ajax and a contract worth €12m per season.

 

ROUND-UP

- Manchester United are under pressure from Adidas to keep Paul Pogba, the Daily Mirror says. If the Red Devils do cash in on the reported Real Madrid and Juventus target, their kit manufacturers want him replaced with an equivalent star. According to The Sun, however, Pogba's United team-mates believe he should leave.

- Manchester City star Leroy Sane will snub a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, according to The Sun.

- Sami Khedira is out at Juventus following Maurizio Sarri's arrival, according to Calciomercato. The Germany international was plagued by injuries last season as Juve clinched an eighth successive Scudetto.

- According to the Glasgow Evening Times, Celtic are resigned to losing star full-back Kieran Tierney after Arsenal reportedly had a bid rejected by the Scottish champions.

- Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle United when his contract expires on June 30, according to the Daily Mail. The Spaniard, who is believed to be unhappy with the terms put forward by the club, reportedly has an offer from Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang, the home of Napoli great Marek Hamsik.

- Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is considering a move to Manchester United or Juventus as a dream switch to Real Madrid fades, according to the Mirror.

- France Football reports Lille star Nicolas Pepe is Atletico Madrid's top transfer target. Inter have also reportedly improved their offer to almost €60m as they still try to negotiate a deal with Manchester United for Romelu Lukaku.

