"I think he has got a great chance of doing that" - Ex-Chelsea star believes summer signing can emulate likes of Didier Drogba and Diego Costa

Former Chelsea defender Tony Dorigo has claimed that Liam Delap could emulate the likes of Didier Drogba and Diego Costa in the years to come. The Blues secured the 22-year-old's signature from Ipswich Town in the summer, triggering his £30 million relegation release clause.

Dorigo has backed Delap to be successful in Chelsea colours, highlighting his physical attributes as his strength. He hailed the England under-21 international for his exploits in a struggling Ipswich side that finished 19th in the Premier League table.

The ex-Blues defender insisted that Delap could thrive at the west London club if he can make the most out of Cole Palmer's creativity. He also claimed that Delap could follow the footsteps of Drogba and Costa who have been Chelsea's best strikers in the last two decades. Dorigo said, as quoted by GOAL:

“I think what’s interesting with Delap is that he’s got that physicality, and that’s kind of what they have been missing. With his age, you expect him to get better and better. In a struggling side he was kind of a one-man wrecking ball up top, scored plenty of goals."

The former England international added:

“If he can handle the pressure that comes with playing for Chelsea, I think he has got a great chance of doing that [emulating Premier League champions Drogba and Costa] . The price is really good. Him going somewhere where the manager clearly knows him very well from Manchester City, Cole Palmer will be a supply line from the gods, so Delap should settle in quickly and could be the man.”

Liam Delap has already made four appearances in the FIFA Club World Cup for Enzo Maresca's side so far. He has done a fairly decent job so far scoring once and producing one assist.

Delap is still pretty much a developing talent and it would take an extraordinary effort to emulate the likes of Didier Drogba and Diego Costa. Drogba is arguably the best striker to have played for the Blues while Costa also had a short but successful spell at the club.

Drogba made 381 appearances for the Blues scoring 164 goals and providing 82 assists and won 14 trophies. Costa, on the other hand, scored 59 goals and provided 21 assists in 120 appearances and won three trophies with Chelsea, including two Premier League titles.

Chelsea keeping an eye on Premier League attacker despite signing Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly keen on West Ham United attacker Mohamed Kudus as they look to further bolster their attack. As reported by Simon Phillips via Caught Offside, the Blues are pursuing a move for the Ghana international.

Enzo Maresca's side have already signed Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro from Borussia Dortmund and Brighton, respectively this summer. However, they are still believed to be keen on Kudus and have reportedly made a £50 million bid which was rejected.

Kudus is a versatile attacker who can play on either flank as well as a number ten and is also Premier League proven. He joined West Ham in 2023 from Ajax and has scored 27 goals and provided 12 assists in 87 appearances for the Hammers.

