Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils are still short of Leicester City's valuation of Harry Maguire

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
167   //    30 Jul 2019, 23:25 IST

Stoke City v Leicester City - Pre-Season Friendly
Stoke City v Leicester City - Pre-Season Friendly

What's the news?

According to BBC's Simon Stone, Manchester United and Leicester City haven't reached an agreement yet, and the clubs are still far apart in their valuation of Harry Maguire.

In case you missed it...

Harry Maguire has established himself as one of the best central defenders in the Premier League over the past couple of seasons. The Englishman has performed consistently on the domestic and international front, thereby proving his immense ability.

In order to bolster United's leaky defence, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has targeted the 26-year-old this summer.

The England international raised the eyebrows while speaking about his ambitions. Harry's quote read as follows,

"Everyone wants to play at the top level, everyone wants to play in the biggest tournaments in the world, so obviously the Champions League is one. I want to concentrate fully on Leicester this year. See where it takes the club and see where we go from there. My main aim is to be playing week in, week out in the Premier League and to get picked for England. However, I do want to win trophies. I want to win trophies with my country and I want to win trophies at club level.”

Since the transfer window has opened, Harry has been linked with a move to Manchester City and their arch-rivals, Manchester United. However, the Foxes' exorbitant demands have deterred both clubs so far with the Cityzens completely pulling the plug on the deal.

It is also reported that Red Devils have previously submitted a bid in the region of £70m, which fell well short of Leicester's £90m price-tag.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United were deemed to be close to an agreement with Leicester City for Maguire, as the player missed training yesterday. However, contrary to those speculations, the clubs are still in dialogue with no consensus being arrived at, yet.

Moreover, recent reports from the BBC suggest that the Red Devils are sticking to their previous offer of £70m but, the Foxes haven't flinched with respect to their valuation of the centre back.

Though United are ready to pay an extra £10m through performance-related add-ons, the Foxes aren't convinced by the clauses inserted for the purported bonuses.

What's next?

Despite a logjam in talks between the clubs, an agreement is expected to be reached as the transfer window veers towards a conclusion. Additionally, the Red Devils are in talks with multiple clubs to add more fresh faces before the window slams shut on the 8th of August.


Also Read: 3 reasons why Harry Maguire is a perfect signing for Manchester United.



