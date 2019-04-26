×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils defender is Lyon's top transfer target

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
62   //    26 Apr 2019, 08:47 IST

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly has been identified by Lyon as the club's top transfer target in the upcoming summer transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

United signed Bailly for £30 million from Villarreal in the summer of 2016. In his first season at Old Trafford, he made 39 appearances for the club. Thereafter, following an ankle injury in the next season, he was restricted to only 18 appearances throughout the 2017/18 season. Since recovering and the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the new manager, the Ivorian has only played 17 times this season. He has not been included in the squad since the end of March.

It certainly looks like the defender could be on his way out this summer as his playing time has been significantly reduced and opportunities are limited.

The heart of the matter

According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Lyon, are keen to sign Bailly in the summer. Currenly third in the Ligue 1 table, Lyon are in line to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. On the other hand, the Red Devils suffered two consecutive league defeats at the hands of Everton and Manchester City which have dampened their hopes of qualifying for the elite European competition next term.

Lyon are not the only club interested in the Ivorian international. Arsenal are also rumoured to be keen to sign the defender and solve the club's defensive woes. Lyon have conceded 41 goals this season in Ligue 1, the highest amongst the top four clubs in the division.

As Solskjaer looks to rebuild the Red Devils squad in the coming few months, some of the players that Jose Mourinho had signed could be on their way out of the club. Solskjaer appears keen to bring in new players so that the club can compete with the likes of Liverpool and City next season.

What's next?

With Bailly's last appearance coming in the match against Paris Saint-Germain, his future at Manchester United indeed looks bleak. United host Chelsea at Old Trafford this weekend and a defeat could rule them out of the race for top-four.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Olympique Lyonnais Football Eric Bailly EPL Transfer News & Rumors Arsenal Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United transfer news: Atletico defender could join United, Red Devils want €50m sensation, and more - 3rd January 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: United eye move for Argentinian coach, Red Devils to move for Napoli defender in summer, and more - 13th January 2018
RELATED STORY
10 car companies which sponsor or own football clubs
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make bold transfer enquiry for German centre-back
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: United want Real Madrid defender, Red Devils keen on Benfica teenager, and more - 7th February 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Defender keen on move to United, Red Devils want Barcelona man, and more - 8th January 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: United ready to pay £108m for defender, Red Devils want £34m center-back, and more - 2nd January 2019 
RELATED STORY
Five EPL flops who resurrected their career in France
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils set to complete move for defender, club identifies three alternatives for transfer target, and more - 9th January 2018
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils urged to sign £100m defender, Inter star available for reduced price, and more - 10th January 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us