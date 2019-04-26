Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils defender is Lyon's top transfer target

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly has been identified by Lyon as the club's top transfer target in the upcoming summer transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

United signed Bailly for £30 million from Villarreal in the summer of 2016. In his first season at Old Trafford, he made 39 appearances for the club. Thereafter, following an ankle injury in the next season, he was restricted to only 18 appearances throughout the 2017/18 season. Since recovering and the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the new manager, the Ivorian has only played 17 times this season. He has not been included in the squad since the end of March.

It certainly looks like the defender could be on his way out this summer as his playing time has been significantly reduced and opportunities are limited.

The heart of the matter

According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Lyon, are keen to sign Bailly in the summer. Currenly third in the Ligue 1 table, Lyon are in line to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. On the other hand, the Red Devils suffered two consecutive league defeats at the hands of Everton and Manchester City which have dampened their hopes of qualifying for the elite European competition next term.

Lyon are not the only club interested in the Ivorian international. Arsenal are also rumoured to be keen to sign the defender and solve the club's defensive woes. Lyon have conceded 41 goals this season in Ligue 1, the highest amongst the top four clubs in the division.

As Solskjaer looks to rebuild the Red Devils squad in the coming few months, some of the players that Jose Mourinho had signed could be on their way out of the club. Solskjaer appears keen to bring in new players so that the club can compete with the likes of Liverpool and City next season.

What's next?

With Bailly's last appearance coming in the match against Paris Saint-Germain, his future at Manchester United indeed looks bleak. United host Chelsea at Old Trafford this weekend and a defeat could rule them out of the race for top-four.