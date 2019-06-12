×
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils identify De Gea's replacement if the Spaniard leaves Old Trafford this summer

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
201   //    12 Jun 2019, 16:18 IST

David de Gea is mulling over his future at Manchester United
David de Gea is mulling over his future at Manchester United

What's the story?

According to recent reports, Manchester United have identified Ajax's Andre Onana as David de Gea's possible replacement, should the Spaniard leave the club this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Dde Gea has showcased his incredible shot-stopping skills consistently at Manchester United, receiving the club's Player of the Award four times. During the 2017-18 season, the 28-year-old grabbed the Golden Glove for keeping 18 clean sheets.

De Gea suffered a sharp loss of form during the 2018 World Cup held last summer as Spain crashed out in the Round of 16 against Russia. De Gea's loss of form for Spain translated into his club performances as he kept only seven clean sheets throughout the 2018-19 season.

Barring his one-man show against Tottenham Hotspur in the league, De Gea looked shaky between the sticks last campaign.

The heart of the matter

De Gea only has only a year left on his present contract with Manchester United, with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus credited with showing interest in him.

Manchester United are not keen to sell De Gea and are planning to offer him a new contract to keep him at Old Trafford. Earlier, the club and the player failed to agree on the proposed wages, resulting in stalled talks.

As reported earlier, Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak was considered a favourite to replace De Gea if he left the Red Devils this summer. But Oblak's high release clause has compelled Manchester United to look elsewhere.

Ajax's Onana is now a prime target for the Red Devils if they fail to tie down De Gea to a new agreement.

What's next?

Manchester United could lose De Gea on a free transfer if the Spaniard doesn't sign a new agreement. If that's the case, the English giants will look to cash in on the goalkeeper this summer.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Ajax Football David De Gea Jan Oblak Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
