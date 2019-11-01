Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils keeping tabs on teenage sensation Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is one of the most sought-after young strikers in world football

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are amongst the clubs keeping tabs on Red Bull Salzburg's teenage sensation Erling Braut Haaland. The 19-year-old has burst onto the scene this season and has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in world football.

Haaland was given his debut at former club Molde by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the young striker is high up on Manchester United's shopping list. The Red Devils are short-staffed upfront after the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez and Haaland has been identified as the man who could potentially lead the line next season.

United have been keeping tabs on the youngster for over two years now and it has been reported that as many as 20 clubs across Europe are in the running to secure his services, with Manchester United and Juventus heading the queue.

Since joining the Austrian side in January, the Norwegian has scored 23 goals in 20 appearances including a hattrick on his Champions League debut, a staggering return for a teenager. In the 2019/20 season, Haaland has managed to find the back of the net 22 times in 15 games and is the joint top scorer in the Champions League with Robert Lewandowski.

The record English champions have been on the lookout for a striker for a long time now and Solskjaer spoke about the club's willingness to wait for the right man after they failed to replace the Lukaku in the summer. Haaland joined Salzburg for a fee believed to be in the region of €9 million and it has been reported that the reigning Austrian champions are willing to cash in on their prized asset next summer.

The 19-year-old is expected to cost €60 million next summer and Salzburg are willing to bide their time to start an auction for the player, with as many as 20 clubs interested in acquring his services.