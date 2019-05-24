Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make €40 million offer for Lyon star

What's the story?

According to reports, Manchester United have made a €40+ million offer for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

In case you didn't know...

Yesterday, we reported that with Antonio Conte set to become the manager of Inter Milan, the Nerazzurri are plotting a bid for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku. The Italian tried to sign Lukaku during his time at Chelsea and is keen on bringing the striker to San Siro.

Romelu Lukaku's future at Manchester United is uncertain, who has made his desire public to move to Serie A in near future. In a recent interview, he said:

'Playing in Serie A is a dream, it would be really a dream,'

'I hope to be able to play sooner or later, even if at the moment I am focused on United.'

The 26-year-old forward has struggled for game-time since the arrival of Solskjaer, who prefers Marcus Rashford over the Belgian in the number 9 position. If the Belgian decides to move in the summer, the Red Devils will require a replacement for the striker.

The heart of the matter

According to reports, Manchester United have made an offer exceeding €40 million for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele. The previous reports in France suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had sent scouts to keep an eye on the striker.

The reports that came back to Manchester were positive and Solskjaer was highly impressed by the player's attitude on and off the pitch. And now, the Red Devils have launched a bid exceeding €40 million, which is almost double of what Lyon paid for him last summer.

What's next?

It seems like Manchester United have already started planning for life after Romelu Lukaku, who could be on his way to Inter Milan in the summer after a disappointing season in Manchester. The Red Devils have already lodged for his replacement and will be hoping for a positive response from Lyon in the coming days.