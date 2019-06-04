Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make €80m bid for Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes

Sporting CP v Empoli FC - Pre-Season Friendly

What's the news?

According to reports, Manchester United have made an offer worth €80 million for Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

In case you didn't know...

Both Manchester United and Manchester City have been linked with Sporting's talismanic midfielder Fernandes, who had a terrific 2018-19 season, scoring 32 goals and providing 18 assists across all competitions. We previously reported that Manchester United have taken a lead over their city rivals in the race for the 24-year-old Portuguese and were willing to offer a fee in the region of €70-80 million. They also seemed keen to finalise the deal within a week.

Fernandes is said to be open to a move away from Sporting in the summer and has admitted that it would be a "dream" to play in the Premier League. In a recent interview, he said:

"I always said that I was an ambitious player and from a very early age I have had a dream of playing in England, where you can live pure football without big controversy, without big cases."

The heart of the matter

According to reports, Manchester United have made their first bid for Fernandes. It has been claimed that the Red Devils have made an offer worth €80 million, with €55 million being paid upfront and the ramaining €25 million in bonuses. Now, this offer is in line with what we previously reported and is significantly higher than Manchester City's €50 million offer for the midfielder. Sporting are said to be tempted by the offer, but are trying to make as much money as possible from the deal.

What's next?

Manchester United will be hoping for a positive response regarding their bid for the talented midfielder from the Portuguese outfit in the coming days.