×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make €80m bid for Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
News
348   //    04 Jun 2019, 22:25 IST

Sporting CP v Empoli FC - Pre-Season Friendly
Sporting CP v Empoli FC - Pre-Season Friendly

What's the news?

According to reports, Manchester United have made an offer worth €80 million for Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

In case you didn't know...

Both Manchester United and Manchester City have been linked with Sporting's talismanic midfielder Fernandes, who had a terrific 2018-19 season, scoring 32 goals and providing 18 assists across all competitions. We previously reported that Manchester United have taken a lead over their city rivals in the race for the 24-year-old Portuguese and were willing to offer a fee in the region of €70-80 million. They also seemed keen to finalise the deal within a week.

Fernandes is said to be open to a move away from Sporting in the summer and has admitted that it would be a "dream" to play in the Premier League. In a recent interview, he said:

"I always said that I was an ambitious player and from a very early age I have had a dream of playing in England, where you can live pure football without big controversy, without big cases."

The heart of the matter

According to reports, Manchester United have made their first bid for Fernandes. It has been claimed that the Red Devils have made an offer worth €80 million, with €55 million being paid upfront and the ramaining €25 million in bonuses. Now, this offer is in line with what we previously reported and is significantly higher than Manchester City's €50 million offer for the midfielder. Sporting are said to be tempted by the offer, but are trying to make as much money as possible from the deal.

What's next?

Manchester United will be hoping for a positive response regarding their bid for the talented midfielder from the Portuguese outfit in the coming days.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Sporting Lisbon Football Bruno Fernandes EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Manchester City Transfer News
Advertisement
Why Bruno Fernandes should be the summer transfer priority for the Red Devils
RELATED STORY
Transfer News: Bruno Fernades' latest comments have put United and City fans on alert
RELATED STORY
Manchester United reportedly chasing Bruno Fernandes as a replacement for Ander Herrera
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils lead the race to sign Bruno Fernandes
RELATED STORY
Transfer News: Bruno Fernandes set to move to Manchester City; Joao Felix may follow
RELATED STORY
Manchester United submit €80m opening bid for Portuguese star, Solskjaer in pole position to sign £60m-rated Premier League midfielder and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 4, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United set to beat City for the signature of €100m Portuguese Star, Solskjaer wants to sign 3 attacking players this summer and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Matthijs De Ligt to Manchester United deal done, Red Devils aiming to sign €70M midfielder this week, and more Manchester United transfer news - 31 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: United to launch €70million pursuit of Portuguese midfielder
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo: Reliving his game against Manchester United as a Sporting CP player
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us