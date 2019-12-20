Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils not open to selling Nemanja Matic despite Atletico Madrid interest

Manchester United are reportedly unwilling to let go of Nemanja Matic next month despite heavy interest from a plethora of European giants in recent weeks.

Diego Simeone keen on bringing Matic to Atletico this January

According to reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid have joined AC Milan and Inter Milan in their pursuit of Matic this January transfer window but the Red Devils are not too keen on selling the midfielder.

The Serbian international, whose contract with United expires at the end of the season, could leave the club as a free agent next summer if an agreement is not reached soon.

Matic's already-uncertain future at Old Trafford has been further called into question after he revealed that he was unsure about extending his present contract following talks with club officials regarding his position within the team.

Speaking to Omnisport today, he said,

"To be honest, I don't know yet what I'm going to do. I spoke with the club, I said that until my last day at the club I will do my best and be professional."

"In football, you never know what's going to happen. My family is happy here, I'm happy, so we will see what the next step is; if I will leave or stay, but whatever we decide I'm sure that we will decide for the best."

Matic was brought to Old Trafford by his former Chelsea boss, Jose Mourinho, in 2017 and quickly became a first-team regular under the Portuguese tactician. However, the midfielder has since fallen down the pecking order and has struggled to find any game time under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 31-year-old has started only two games in the Premier League this season and secured his seventh appearance in all competitions during the Red Devils' quarter-final clash against Colchester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will change their position on the matter in time for the upcoming transfer window.

