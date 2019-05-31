×
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils pull ahead in the race to sign PSG's Adrien Rabiot

Ross Bennellick
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
146   //    31 May 2019, 10:30 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

According to reports, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United are now the favorites to sign French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Rabiot is renowned for his tactical awareness, ability to win back possession, and efforts to bring team-mates into play with neat passing.

He opted not to renew his contract with the French champions towards the end of last year, leading to a prolonged period of absence from Thomas Tuchel's matchday squads. In fact, he only made 14 appearances in Ligue 1 during the entire campaign, the final of those coming in the away encounter against Strasbourg on the 5th of December.

The heart of the matter

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo has reported that La Liga side, Real Betis, had attempted to lure Rabiot to Spain with an attractive offer that would have seen the 24-year-old pocket a huge signing-on fee and also a hefty percentage of any future transfer fee away from the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

The report went on to mention that Los Verdiblancos now feel that - despite their very generous offer to the player - his future lies at a bigger club, mentioning both Manchester United and Barcelona as the two suitors most likely to snap up the talented Frenchman, and suggesting that the former of those two clubs had already tabled an offer to the player.

What's next?

Manchester United are a club in desperate need of a midfielder, who can tackle and spread the play. Rabiot fits the bill and is available on a free transfer, so it's hardly a surprise that the Red Devils are attempting to do business with the player.

Do you think Adrien Rabiot is Manchester-bound? Does he have the correct mentality to succeed at Old Trafford? Have your say in the comments below:

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain Football Adrien Rabiot Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News PSG Transfer News
