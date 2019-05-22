×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils ready to battle rivals for £70 million EPL defender

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Rumors
757   //    22 May 2019, 14:57 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his desire to bring in more English based talents
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his desire to bring in more English based talents

What's the story?

Manchester United are set to rival Manchester City for Leicester City and England international Harry Maguire.

In case you didn't know...

Maguire has been a Manchester United target for a long time but recent reports have emerged saying that the Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side have edged the Red Devils in securing the services of the defender.

The heart of the matter

According to the Telegraph, Manchester United are ready to rival Manchester City for the £70 million-rated English international. The Red Devils are set to undergo a major squad overhaul and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has voiced his opinion on signing more English based talents and groom them into world-class stars.

The defender, who signed a contract extension with the Foxes until 2023, has become an integral part of Leicester City's defense since joining from Championship side Hull City.

The 26-year-old has yet again enjoyed another stellar season for the Foxes playing 31 Premier League matches this season while keeping an average of 55% of tackle success rate and 4.9 clearances per match. The centre back has also helped his side keep six clean sheets and chipped in with three goals for his side.

Despite conceding 40 goals this season in the Premier League this season and having one error leading to goal, the 26-year-old caught the eyes of numerous big clubs in Europe.

What's next?

Without the allure of Champions League football and the presence of a well-established manager like Pep Guardiola, Manchester United will need to give their all to convince Maguire to join the club. His experience in the Premier League will be noteworthy and he would certainly bring more defensive stability to the Red Devils.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Harry Maguire Ole Gunnar Solskjær EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United News: Red Devils star confident of making top four ahead of Manchester Derby
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Ex-star believes Red Devils need to spend £250 million in summer to catch Liverpool and Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make £100 million bid for superstar talent and more - April 3, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United negotiating €60 million deal for talented star, Manchester City eying move for 2 of Spain's brightest midfielders and more Premier League transfer news, May 21, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Solskjaer explains what Red Devils need to do to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: United ready to pay £108m for defender, Red Devils want £34m center-back, and more - 2nd January 2019 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Manchester City: 3 City players that Red Devils wish they had
RELATED STORY
Manchester United have made a €60 million offer for world-class star, Kroos set to join Manchester City and more Premier League transfer news: March 7, 2019
RELATED STORY
Red Devils to battle Arsenal and Chelsea for Premier League superstar, United suffer blow in attacker chase and more Manchester United transfer news - 11th May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Ed Woodward has accepted to break the world transfer record for one position   
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us