Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils ready to battle rivals for £70 million EPL defender

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his desire to bring in more English based talents

What's the story?

Manchester United are set to rival Manchester City for Leicester City and England international Harry Maguire.

In case you didn't know...

Maguire has been a Manchester United target for a long time but recent reports have emerged saying that the Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side have edged the Red Devils in securing the services of the defender.

The heart of the matter

According to the Telegraph, Manchester United are ready to rival Manchester City for the £70 million-rated English international. The Red Devils are set to undergo a major squad overhaul and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has voiced his opinion on signing more English based talents and groom them into world-class stars.

United will rival Manchester City for Harry Maguire who could cost over £70m. #mufc [Telegraph] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) May 21, 2019

The defender, who signed a contract extension with the Foxes until 2023, has become an integral part of Leicester City's defense since joining from Championship side Hull City.

The 26-year-old has yet again enjoyed another stellar season for the Foxes playing 31 Premier League matches this season while keeping an average of 55% of tackle success rate and 4.9 clearances per match. The centre back has also helped his side keep six clean sheets and chipped in with three goals for his side.

Despite conceding 40 goals this season in the Premier League this season and having one error leading to goal, the 26-year-old caught the eyes of numerous big clubs in Europe.

What's next?

Without the allure of Champions League football and the presence of a well-established manager like Pep Guardiola, Manchester United will need to give their all to convince Maguire to join the club. His experience in the Premier League will be noteworthy and he would certainly bring more defensive stability to the Red Devils.