Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils "very close" to signing PSG full-back Thomas Meunier

Thomas Meunier is open to leaving Paris Saint-Germain

What's the news?

According to reports, Manchester United, although heavily linked with Crystal Palace starlet Aaron Wan-Bissaka, are very close to signing Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier.

In case you didn't know...

Paris Saint-Germain bought Thomas Meunier from Club Brugge for a reported fee of €6 million back in 2016. Ever since then, the right-back has gone on to make 79 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals and providing 14 assists across all competitions.

There has been a lot of noise around the Belgian's future in recent months. The 27-year-old seems open to a move away from Paris in the summer and has many suitors across Europe, namely Arsenal and Manchester United.

Unai Emery and Thomas Meunier worked together when the former was in charge of PSG, and he is said to be keen on reuniting with the full-back at Arsenal. The other suitors are said to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United, a club Meunier has been supporting since childhood.

The heart of the matter

According to Belgium's DH, the Red Devils are very close to the signing of the right-back Thomas Meunier. The 27-year-old will reject all offers, including Arsenal's, to play for the club he has been supporting since his childhood.

Paris Saint Germain wants around €25 million for the full-back, and the Red Devils, currently lack options at right-back and desperate to reinforce that department, will certainly be interested in such a bargain price. The only specialist right-back the Reds have in their squad is 20-year-old Diogo Dalot who is immensely talented, but still requires a bit more time to become a first-team regular.

They have been heavily linked with Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but the Eagles are said to be under no pressure to sell one of their most prized assets and are asking around €70 million for the 21-year-old, which is far too much to what the Reds are willing to pay.

What's next?

A deal worth €25 million will be an absolute bargain for the Red Devils, especially for a player of Thomas Meunier's quality.

Now, this could be Ed Woodward's attempt to force Crystal Palace to lower down the price for Aaron Wan Bissaka, but it seems like Manchester United are genuinely interested in the Belgian international and this deal can actually go through.