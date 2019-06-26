×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Romelu Lukaku's agent confirms Inter Milan interest

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
144   //    26 Jun 2019, 12:40 IST

Manchester United v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Manchester United v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Romelu Lukaku's agent, Federico Pastorello, has confirmed that Inter Milan are actively pursuing the Manchester United striker.

Despite their efforts, Pastorello has claimed that signing Lukaku from United will be extremely difficult for the Serie A giants.

In case you didn't know...

Romelu Lukaku has endured another poor season by his standards at Old Trafford. The Belgian striker scored just 15 goals in all competitions and he struggled to become a regular starter under Ole Gunner Solskjaer. As a result of his below-par performances, he has fell down the pecking order under Solskjaer. .

Meanwhile, United suffered another abysmal season where they ended their campaign without any trophies. The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League, and will thus miss out on Champions League football in the upcoming season.

The 26-year-old has publicly expressed his admiration towards Inter's new coach, Antonio Conte. It is an open secret that Conte previously wanted to sign the striker during his tenure at Stamford Bridge. Evidently, Lukaku is one of the top names in Inter Milan's wishlist in the current summer window.

The heart of the matter

As per recent reports, Lukaku has agreed personal terms with Inter but the clubs are still undecided on the transfer fee of the player. Amidst the rumours linking Lukaku with a move away from Old Trafford, his agent has confirmed that the Serie A giants are trying to sign the player.

Speaking in an interview, Pastorello said:

“Lukaku is a dream, a difficult one to make happen as such, but I believe nothing is impossible."

When asked whether Inter are in pursuit of the Manchester United striker, he said: 

Advertisement
“Yes, he’s publicly expressed his plans and desires. We’ll see what happens.”

What's next?

With no Champions League football, it is likely that Lukaku will be planning a move away from the Red Devils. It remains to be seen whether Inter meet the demands of Manchester United regarding the transfer fee of the player.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Inter Milan Football Romelu Lukaku Antonio Conte EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer Rumours: The Red Devils want £75m for Romelu Lukaku 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: "Conte is the best manager in the world," says Inter Milan-linked Lukaku
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 4 possible replacements for Romelu Lukaku if he moves to Inter Milan
RELATED STORY
4 players who could replace Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Inter Milan Transfer News: Inter eager to sign Lukaku but must sell Icardi first
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Incredible swap deal with Inter Milan on the cards, according to reports
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils refuse a possible swap between forward and Inter Milan star
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan wants to make United striker first signing of the Conte era 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Di Marzio hints at swap deal for strikers 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United set to beat City for the signature of €100m Portuguese Star, Solskjaer wants to sign 3 attacking players this summer and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us