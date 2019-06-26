Manchester United Transfer News: Romelu Lukaku's agent confirms Inter Milan interest

Manchester United v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Romelu Lukaku's agent, Federico Pastorello, has confirmed that Inter Milan are actively pursuing the Manchester United striker.

Despite their efforts, Pastorello has claimed that signing Lukaku from United will be extremely difficult for the Serie A giants.

In case you didn't know...

Romelu Lukaku has endured another poor season by his standards at Old Trafford. The Belgian striker scored just 15 goals in all competitions and he struggled to become a regular starter under Ole Gunner Solskjaer. As a result of his below-par performances, he has fell down the pecking order under Solskjaer. .

Meanwhile, United suffered another abysmal season where they ended their campaign without any trophies. The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League, and will thus miss out on Champions League football in the upcoming season.

The 26-year-old has publicly expressed his admiration towards Inter's new coach, Antonio Conte. It is an open secret that Conte previously wanted to sign the striker during his tenure at Stamford Bridge. Evidently, Lukaku is one of the top names in Inter Milan's wishlist in the current summer window.

The heart of the matter

As per recent reports, Lukaku has agreed personal terms with Inter but the clubs are still undecided on the transfer fee of the player. Amidst the rumours linking Lukaku with a move away from Old Trafford, his agent has confirmed that the Serie A giants are trying to sign the player.

Speaking in an interview, Pastorello said:

“Lukaku is a dream, a difficult one to make happen as such, but I believe nothing is impossible."

When asked whether Inter are in pursuit of the Manchester United striker, he said:

“Yes, he’s publicly expressed his plans and desires. We’ll see what happens.”

What's next?

With no Champions League football, it is likely that Lukaku will be planning a move away from the Red Devils. It remains to be seen whether Inter meet the demands of Manchester United regarding the transfer fee of the player.