Red Devils frontrunners for Sancho, Villa playing hardball over Grealish? Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 4th March 2020

Will United be able to ink Aston Villa's Jack Grealish this summer?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s Manchester United transfer roundup for the day. We still have a few months to go before the 2020 summer transfer window opens, but there are already plenty of rumours surrounding the various moves that the Red Devils could make to strengthen their squad before 2020-21 begins, and here are a selection of them from the last couple of days.

United leading race for Jadon Sancho

The Telegraph is reporting that Manchester United are leading the race to sign England teenager Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer. The report suggests that Dortmund will be willing to let the forward go, but only for a fee bigger than the £89m paid by United for Paul Pogba in 2016.

Sancho’s wages are also discussed in the report – with a figure of over £200,000 per week mentioned as being “straightforward” in terms of sealing personal terms for the England international.

According to the report, former club Manchester City have “matching rights” on any move for the 19-year old – who has scored 14 goals and registered 14 assists in Bundesliga action this season – but it also states outright that United are frontrunners should he choose to make the move.

Villa proving to be tough negotiators when it comes to Grealish

There have been a lot of reports in recent weeks that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s primary target this summer is Aston Villa’s playmaker Jack Grealish, who has enjoyed a fantastic campaign in his first season back in the Premier League. But the Express – via the Manchester Evening News - suggests that negotiations are proving to be difficult.

Also Read: 3 reasons why Jack Grealish should be Manchester United's primary target in the summer

The report states that Villa are playing “hardball” in early discussions, and that contrary to a prior belief, the 24-year old does not have a £45m release clause in his contract.

According to the report, United are willing to walk away if they feel like they’re being ripped off, but Solskjaer’s admiration for Grealish is such that the transfer is still expected to happen. However, with Villa – assuming they survive their relegation battle – not hurting for cash, it’s likely this saga will run on for some time.

Inter willing to take Sanchez permanently?

The Manchester Evening News – via Tuttosport - is reporting that United outcast Alexis Sanchez – who is currently on loan at Inter Milan – could make a permanent move to the San Siro in the summer after another of their transfer targets – Dries Mertens – signed a new contract at Napoli.

Advertisement

Sanchez, who has missed a chunk of the current season with injuries but has recently returned to action, was expected to return to Old Trafford – but this report suggests that he could remain at Inter if certain conditions are met.

Also Read: Does Alexis Sanchez deserve another chance at Manchester United?

Those conditions appear to be that he continues to improve his form from now until the end of the season – and also that he be willing to drop his wage demands to approximately half of what he currently earns at United.

Kane weighing up options; United waiting in the wings?

The Telegraph is exclusively reporting that Tottenham striker Harry Kane is “weighing up” his options in the summer should Spurs fail to lift any silverware this season. The report states that both Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and manager Jose Mourinho are willing to do everything in their power to keep Kane – which would include slapping a price tag of more than £150m on their talisman.

But the report suggests the England captain could consider a move if Spurs miss Champions League qualification and end the season empty-handed – and it states that Manchester United would definitely be one of the more interested parties.

Kane is currently rehabbing a hamstring injury and is hoping to be back in action by April.