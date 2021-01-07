Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Club confirm £37m capture of wonderkid, Premier League club eye deals for three Red Devils stars, and more — 7th January 2021

Manchester United suffered heartbreak in the EFL Cup semi-final against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City as their cross-town rivals emerged victorious by a 2-0 scoreline. Goals from John Stones and Fernandinho consigned the Red Devils to a fourth semi-final elimination under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United will look to themselves up and move on as they have a few crucial games on the horizon, including an FA Cup tie against Watford, and two Premier League games against Burnley and Liverpool, which could see them go to the top of the Premier League table. Ahead of the game, here is some of the latest Manchester United news.

Steve Bruce eyeing three Manchester United players

Brandon Williams in action for Manchester United

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is said to be monitoring the situation of three Red Devils players in Brandon Williams, Phil Jones, and Jesse Lingard. It was suggested earlier on that the Magpies had already agreed a deal to sign the full-back on loan in principle. Now, a new report claims that the former Manchester United great hopes to bolster his side with the signings of out of favour stars Jones and Lingard as well.

If this report is to be believed, Bruce is keen on signing Manchester United academy graduates Lingard and Williams, and despite being a fan of Jones, the former centre-back is yet to decide on whether to move for him. Solskjaer's side hope to get rid of the English international and are said to be willing to pay some of his wages to get him off their books.

Moises Caicedo waiting to join 'dream' club Manchester United

Moises Caicedo celebrating a goal

Ecuadorean youngster Moises Caicedo is said to be eager to join his 'dream club' Manchester United amidst rumours of a potential transfer, as per reports. The Independiente del Valle wonderkid has been on the Red Devils' radar and were reportedly interested in signing him. However, several clubs, including Chelsea, Atlanta United, West Ham, and others are also monitoring his situation.

Reports from Italy [h/t: SportWitness] now claim that Caicedo is ‘waiting for Manchester United’ and is ready to reject all other offers to move to Old Trafford. While there are unlikely to be any financial stumbling blocks in signing him, the hold-up is concerning his work permit. These claims have been made despite the South American club's general manager, Santiago Morales, confirming that his side are yet to conduct talks with Manchester United.

Manchester United confirm Amad Traore transfer

Ivorian wonderkid Amad Traore

Manchester United have confirmed that Amad Traore's long-awaited transfer from Atalanta has been finalised. The 18-year-old rising star was purchased by the Red Devils on the final day of the 2020 summer transfer window and allowed to spend the first half of the season with the Bergamo-based club, with him yet to be given a work permit and passport at the time.

The club have confirmed that he will be allowed to fly to Manchester upon his visa application going through. Traore has signed a five-year-contract until 2025 with the option of an extra year.

The Ivorian wonderkid said upon the completion of his transfer;

"After waiting since the summer, it is finally a dream come true to complete my move to Manchester United. I am hugely ambitious, and there is so much that I want to achieve in the game; when I spoke to the manager, I knew that I had joined the perfect club."

The former Atalanta star added,

"This is a really exciting squad with so many great players, I can promise that I will work hard every day to learn from them and give everything to develop my game. The coaches have been fantastic since I signed, we have been in touch regularly, and they have already given me a lot of great advice."

"I have had time to prepare for this move, both physically and mentally, and I have worked really hard to be ready to make the step up to this amazing club."

The 18-year-old has made just five senior appearances for Gian Piero Gasperini's men, scoring one goal, which was on his debut.

