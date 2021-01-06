Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Juventus superstar back on club's wishlist, Red Devils to sign £90m Premier League star on one condition, and more — 6th January 2021

Premier League high-flyers Manchester United are set to have a relatively quiet winter transfer window, but the rumor mill suggests that they could be prepared to have a busy summer. The Red Devils are in immaculate form on the domestic front as they sit level on points with leaders Liverpool with a game in hand, ahead of which they play an EFL Cup semi-final against Manchester City.

Ahead of their game against Pep Guardiola's Cityzens, here are some of the latest Manchester United transfer rumors.

Club to move for Jack Grealish only if Paul Pogba is sold

Villa skipper Jack Grealish

Manchester United will only move for £90m-rated Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish should Paul Pogba be sold in the summer, as per reports. The Red Devils' interest in the English star has been well-documented, having tried to sign him in the past, and based on the stunning performances from the recently-capped English international, he certainly will not come cheap.

148 - Jack Grealish won more fouls than any other player in the Premier League in 2020; indeed, Grealish won at least one foul in all 32 of his appearances in the competition this year. Tricky. #OptaReview2020 pic.twitter.com/EsYtc8WSKv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2020

Paul Pogba is all but certain to leave Manchester United this summer after his agent, Mino Raiola, infamously declared his time at Old Trafford to be over on the eve of their UEFA Champions League decider in Leipzig. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will replace the outgoing Frenchman with Grealish, who The Athletic believe has a gentlemen's agreement with Villa to allow him to leave for a UCL club come summer.

Moises Caicedo to Manchester United not a done deal yet

Caicedo in action for Ecuador

There is still some way to go for Moises Caicedo to join Manchester United, as per reports in England. A report on the situation states that while the Red Devils retain a strong interest in the teenager, the deal is far from done, on the contrary to what is being reported in Ecuador. Several Ecuadorean reports have claimed that the transfer is in the final stages and that Caicedo's move is all but imminent.

In fact, The Athletic say that talks between the clubs are yet to even take place, due to which there are several things to be sorted out before any potential move to take place. They say that there are multiple agents associated with Caicedo, due to which Manchester United are finding difficulty in ‘nailing down exactly who has the mandate to act on the teenager’s behalf’. Elsewhere, Chelsea, Atalanta United, and other clubs are also said to be monitoring his situation.

Manchester United 'back in' for Paulo Dybala

Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala

Manchester United are said to have rekindled their interest in Juventus star Paulo Dybala, as per reports in Italy. The Argentine international is a player that Solskjaer's men have tried to sign in the past, and he came close to joining them in the summer of 2019 in a swap deal with Romelu Lukaku. However, Dybala ended up remaining at the Allianz Stadium, and won the MVP award for his phenomenal season with the Bianconeri under Maurizio Sarri.

MVP. pic.twitter.com/3n1Bwlw7mf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 4, 2020

With his contract expiring in the summer of 2022, Juventus have begun negotiations for the 27-year-old, but his wages have hit a stumbling block. The Italian champions are said to have offered him a salary of £10.8m-a-year, but he is holding out for a figure of £13.5m. Should he fail to agree new terms with the Bianconeri, Manchester United will try to sign him. With Paul Pogba also said to be on Juventus' wishlist, a potential swap deal could be on the cards.

