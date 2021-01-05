Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Club court €60m asking price for Portuguese starlet, French star responds to Red Devils rumours, and more — 5th January 2020

Manchester United are just over 24 hours away from kicking off their EFL Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Old Trafford. It will be the fourth semi-final the Red Devils will be contesting in under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's watch, and will hope to power their way to the final which could potentially be against former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur.

The high-flying side are second in the Premier League table with 33 points from their 16 games, level on points with leaders Liverpool having played a game less. As they prepare for Manchester City's arrival at Old Trafford, here, we take a look at the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams could depart club

Brandon Williams in action for Manchester United

Young full-back Brandon Williams could be set to depart the club on a temporary deal, as per reports. Newcastle United are said to have agreed a deal in principle for the talented defender, who has been part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad since his promotion last year.

Williams has been courted by a number of clubs on a loan deal, primarily by Southampton, as well as Bayer Leverkusen. However, Solskjaer is said to have turned down their approaches, but could be open to sending him on loan to Newcastle United.

I am told that Southampton wanted to loan Brandon Williams from #MUFC for 18 months. Leverkusen wanted to sign him on a permanent deal. Solskjaer refused both — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) January 5, 2021

The Magpies' new addition Jamal Lewis is still adjusting to life in Tyneside since his summer move. Right-back DeAndre Yedlin is attracting interest from abroad, and it is a position that Williams can play in.

Advertisement

Red Devils courted €60m for Sporting CP starlet

Manchester United will need to cough up a figure of €60m if they hope to sign Sporting CP starlet Pedro Goncalves, as per reports in Portugal. The Red Devils were linked with a move for the young Portuguese, who has drawn comparisons to Old Trafford sensation Bruno Fernandes, earlier on in the week.

Portuguese reports [h/t: SportWitness] now claim that the Goncalves is protected by a whopping €60m release clause and the club will demand the full figure if any potential suitors want him in January. They also state that there has, so far, been no official contact from Manchester United for the player affectionately known as 'Pote'. He is a young creative midfielder, formerly of Wolves, who has impressed profoundly with his displays for Bruno Fernandes' former club.

Manchester United dealt blow in wonderkid pursuit

Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo

Advertisement

Despite widespread reports claiming otherwise, Manchester United are yet to make a concrete effort to sign Moises Caicedo, as per Santiago Morales. The Independiente del Valle general manager has revealed that while they have been in contact with 'other great teams' in the world, the Red Devils have still not made an approach for Caicedo.

Speaking on his young 19-year-old midfield star, Morales said;

"There’s interest from various teams for Moises Caicedo and we believe that we will not have him this year. There is much speculation with Moises Caicedo, but we haven’t had any communication with Manchester United. We are surprised that they even talk about values, but we haven’t spoken with Manchester United, although we have spoken with other great teams in the world."

Caicedo is a highly-rated young defensive midfielder and a confessed boyhood Manchester United fan. Chelsea are also said to be monitoring the Ecuador international's situation.

Bayern Munich superstar responds to Manchester United links

Kingley Coman in action

Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Manchester City in the past, and has now responded to those claims.

The French star was crucial in Bayern Munich's European conquest last season, scoring the all-important winner in the final of the UEFA Champions League against his former club Paris Saint-Germain.

5 - Kingsley Coman is the fifth Frenchman to score in a UEFA Champions League final after Karim Benzema (2018), Zinedine Zidane (2002), Marcel Desailly (1994) and Basile Boli (1993). Subbed. #PSGFCB #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/MBWwYREK1r — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 23, 2020

Advertisement

Speaking on the rumours linking him to the Premier League, he said;

"It's good to know that good teams are interested in me, it gives me additional confidence. But I have a contract here until 2023, I'm just thinking of Bayern. It's all good, I'm happy..."

Coman's future was in question last summer but the Bavarians have made it clear that they see him as a part of their long-term future at the club.

Also read: Talks ongoing for 19-year-old wonderkid, update on Serie A superstar's future, and more